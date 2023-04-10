'90 Day Fiancé': Jen's Friend Confronts Rishi About Sending Her an 'Inappropriate' Picture (Exclusive)

Rishi has some explaining to do. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen's friends, Randi and Myra, finally meet Rishi in person, and Randi confronts him about sending her a flirtatious pic when she catfished him to see if he was being faithful to Jen.

Jen uprooted her life in Oklahoma to be with Rishi in India, but her friends don't trust him and even his own friends have doubts that he's been faithful to her while they were living in different countries. Though Rishi insisted to Jen that he was never unfaithful to her and told her he wasn't even speaking to other women online, Randi told her that when she catfished him by pretending to be a model visiting India, he sent her a shirtless picture in nothing but a towel and was trying to meet up with her. This obviously upset Jen, but he denied he did anything bad when she confronted him about it. In this exclusive clip, Randi asks him bluntly why he sent her a shirtless picture.

"It was a post," Rishi says, looking bewildered. "I just forwarded you."

Rishi then claims he knew all along that her friends were pulling his leg and that he also wanted to joke back. He says he wanted to call them all on the phone to clear it all up, but Randi then asks why he instead blocked her on social media and then deleted their entire chat history. Rishi responds that he always blocks people when he feels the conversation is "not going the right way."

But he does acknowledge that he gets a lot of messages from females. He laughs as he shows Jen the messages but she's shocked to read one from a woman in London who tells Rishi he has a "unique and sexy look" and wants to meet up. But Rishi says he didn't respond and just blocked the woman. Randi and Myra finally begin to trust him as Myra notes, "Well, if he had something to hide he wouldn't have shown you that."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

