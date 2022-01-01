Skip Navigation
Locked On Minnesota
How the Minnesota Wild Can Escape a MUST-WIN Game 6 | The Ron Johnson Show
Minnesota Vikings LEGEND Robert Smith Joins & The Minnesota Wild on the Brink | The Ron Johnson Show
Minnesota Wild Collapse Late & Minnesota Twins Struggle Without Core Pieces
Could Karl-Anthony Towns Ever Get to Nikola Jokic's Level? | The Ron Johnson Show
Nikola Jokic was named MVP for a second straight year on Monday. Sam asks Ron what Karl-Anthony Towns would have to do to reach Jokic's level?
Minnesota Wild Game 5 Preview & Minnesota Twins Winning With Young Talent | Superior Sports Talk
Featured
Astros lead Twins 5-1 with game suspended after 3 innings
Verlander loses no-hitter in 8th, Astros beat Twins 5-0
Indiana snaps 6-game losing streak against Minnesota
Report: Tom Brady's salary at Fox will more than double Romo's, Aikman's
Aurora head coach and players get ready for inaugural season
Frustrated Fiala still scoreless with Wild-Blues series even
KARE 11 & SportsEngine help you search for sports to play in your area
Minnesota Vikings' Schedule Excitement & Tom Brady Makes a Big Move | The Ron Johnson Show
Should The Minnesota Vikings Look Into James Bradberry?
Taking questions from the listeners, including the Vikings' chances of landing James Bradberry, if Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knew the Lions wanted Jameson Williams.
Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros Series Preview
The Minnesota Twins have a real test this week with the Houston Astros traveling to Target Field for a three-game series in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Wild Games 3 & 4 Recap & Minnesota Twins Complete Another Sweep | Superior Sports Talk
Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros Series Preview
The Minnesota Twins have a real test this week with the Houston Astros traveling to Target Field for a three-game series in Minneapolis.
How the Minnesota Wild Can Bounce Back in Game 5 | The Ron Johnson Show
Twins Sweep Athletics In Mother's Day Finale
The Minnesota Twins swept the Oakland Athletics this weekend, winning the series finale on Mother's Day 4-3. The Twins' bullpen was terrific all weekend.
Lewis Cine Was A Steal At Pick 32
Back after the week off, I want to break down Georgia safety Lewis Cine. The Minnesota Vikings first round pick's range, his play recognition and more standout.
The Minnesota Vikings Have a Kicking Competition... Who Ya Got? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings signed rookie kicker Gabe Brkic to compete with Greg Joseph. Can the rookie from Oklahoma win the job? Ron Johnson and Sam Ekstrom debate.
Twins Bounce Back With Win Over Athletics in Royce Lewis' Debut
The Minnesota Twins gave us a glimpse of the future in Friday night's win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.
