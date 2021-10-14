Beyoncé Glitters in Green While Supporting Husband JAY-Z at Film Premiere

Beyoncé pulled out all the stops to support her husband on the red carpet. The 40-year-old singer stunned on Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of the JAY-Z-produced flick, The Harder They Fall.

Wearing a green gown with a black bodice and thigh-high slit, Beyoncé looked regal for the event. The musician paired her Alexandre Vauthier dress with a glittering necklace, anklet earrings, and clutch, along with black stilettos.

Beyoncé, who previously attended the film's premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival, finished the glamourous ensemble with a striking red lip and sleek wavy hair.

While she didn't pose with her husband on the red carpet, Beyoncé took to Instagram to offer fans plenty of angles of her complete look.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to JAY-Z on the red carpet, and the 51-year-old rapper gushed over having Beyoncé and his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles-Lawson, at the event. "We support each other," he said. "That's what we do."

Tina agreed, telling ET, "It's a family night."

"I'm just so proud of my son-in-law," she praised. "I cannot wait to see this movie. He worked so hard on this... This was a passion project."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

As for the project itself, the flick is an action-packed Western with an all-Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Lakeith Stanfield.

"I just love to be a part of a project that widens the lens," JAY-Z explained, "because once it's widened for us, then it's widened for Asians, for Mexicans, for everyone."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

The Harder They Fall will hit theaters on Oct. 22. It will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 3.