Harry Styles Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Sparkling Jumpsuit

The GRAMMYs have officially turned into Harry's House! Harry Styles stylishly arrived on the red carpet for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in a sparkling custom jumpsuit by Egon Lab x Swarovski. The jumpsuit featured 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different colors and was entirely handmade in Paris, requiring over 150 hours of precise work.

The 29-year-old "As It Was" singer was all fashion in the eye-catching fit, giving fans a look at his tattooed chest and arms. Styles' chest wasn't totally bare, however. The singer paired the look with a layered cross necklace as well as a few rings. Styles also painted his fingernails white for the occasion, but it was really the checkered jumpsuit that stole the show. The number was not only shiny, it served as somewhat of a rainbow moment, with multiple colors woven throughout. The bottom of the jumpsuit fanned out to a bellbottom-type pant, revealing the white boots Styles wore to complete the look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It's shaping up to be a big night for Styles, who is nominated for six awards. The former One Direction member could snag trophies in the Record of the Year ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video ("As It Was") categories.

The outfit is very much in line with the stylish fits Styles has been rocking at his Love on Tour shows. Although he is taking a break from his 15-show run at The Forum, Styles is set to hit the stage during tonight's ceremony.

The singer's last appearance at the GRAMMYs was in 2021, where the superstar took home the award for Pop Solo Performance ("Watermelon Sugar").

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+.