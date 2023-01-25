Lloyd Morrisett, 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator, Dead at 93

Sesame Street co-creator and children's entertainment pioneer Lloyd N. Morrisett has died. He was 93.

News of Morrisett's death was announced Monday by the Sesame Workshop, who mourned the passing of the man who helped bring the organization into existence back in 1969.

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93," the shared in a series of posts, which accompanied a photo of Morrisett on the iconic Sesame Street itself. "

"A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact," Sesame Workshop shared. "A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."

Morrisett co-created Sesame Workshop during the height of the civil rights movement, and it flourished in the late '60s and early '70s.

He established the workshop alongside Joan Ganz Cooney, his close friend, who also shared a tribute to Morrisett, as shared by the Sesame Workshop.

"Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers," she shared. "He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed."

