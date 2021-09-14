'Nora From Queens' Sneak Peek: Is Ross Butler About to Capture Awkwafina's Heart? (Exclusive)

Did Awkwafina just meet her love match?

On Wednesday's new episode, Nora (Awkwafina) fears that her maniacal imaginary friend is taking things too far when he helps her plot revenge against Wally's (B.D. Wong) sweet-natured girlfriend, Brenda (Jennifer Esposito), during a weekend trip to the country.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, a hot stranger named Chuck (To All the Boys: Always and Forever's Ross Butler) unexpectedly appears just as Nora struggles to light her cigarette late in the evening at her family's retreat in the woods. When he offers to help with the lighter, she's more than certain she's hallucinating her imaginary friend. "Are you real?" Nora asks, unsure of herself.

"Yeah, yeah... I think so?" he replies. "I've been imagining some non-sexy, non-real things today... kind of," Nora confesses.

After he admits family get-togethers "suck," there's a moment between the two where the sexual tension may be bubbling up to the surface. "Tell me about it," Nora says with a sigh as they both take drags off their cigarettes.

He can't stop staring at her, however, which begins to make Nora slightly uncomfortable yet aroused at the same time. When she confronts him about it, he admits: "I've never wanted to kiss a stranger so badly before." As the two inch closer for their first kiss, their romantic moment is interrupted -- of course.

Awkwafina created, writes and stars in the comedy series inspired by her real life growing up in Queens, New York. Raised by her dad and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn), alongside her cousin, Edmund (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

In season 2, Nora contemplates her path in life, Edmund pursues his dream of acting, Grandma takes a stand and Wally grows closer to Brenda.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. For more, watch below.

