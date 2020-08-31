Steve Kazee Shares Shirtless Pic After Losing 18 Pounds to Be Healthier for His Son With Jenna Dewan

Steve Kazee is showing off his sexy dad bod just five months after welcoming his first child, son Callum, with fiancée Jenna Dewan.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram last Friday, revealing that he's lost 18 pounds in an effort to be the healthiest, best version of himself for his child. Sharing a photo of himself shirtless next to a boxing bag, Kazee admitted, "When the scale hit 227 recently I knew something had to be done."

"Fun fact: I have struggled since childhood with my weight and my body image. My earliest memories of the shame I felt was having to shop in the husky section for jeans that would fit," he shared. "Throughout my life I have comforted myself through terrible times with terrible foods. At my heaviest I was 238 lbs and my cholesterol and blood pressure were a mess. I swore to myself I would never get back to there."

The Broadway star revealed that becoming a dad inspired him to get back in shape.

"Having my son has really put the focus on being the healthiest version of myself for now and for the future. For the first time I have made wholesale changes to my life. Gone are processed foods and sugars, unhealthy fats and carbs, and blood sugar spiking desserts," he continued. "I have focused myself on a workout regimen and meal plan that suits me and keeps me energized for workouts and I was lucky to find @fightcamp and @swensonboxing in this pandemic to help me achieve these goals."

Kazee added that "every day is a struggle," but he's working hard to continue his lifestyle change.

"Truly, I could devour an 18in pizza right now," he joked. "I share all of this to help inspire anyone who needs it. It's about finding a way that works for you and accepting that the journey will be difficult."

"How you do anything is how you do everything. That’s a phrase I learned recently and for me it has been a big key to sticking with this," he continued. "It fits for so many parts of life. It’s never too late to start. Don’t give up. The struggle is the point."

Meanwhile, Dewan has been relying on pilates to help her get back in shape post-baby and amid the pandemic. The professional dancer is also mom to 7-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

"Pilates through allll the stages," Dewan captioned a recent Instagram post, which featured a variety of fitness videos. "@physicalperfectionpilates has taken care of me before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy/pandemic/quarantine (while I’m exhausted and on zoom in my dirty garage nonetheless..!). She is the BEST there is and Pilates is the only workout i have found that heals your body at the same time as staying in shape. Also #supportblackbusiness ❤️."

A number of celebrities applauded Dewan for her progress and form, like Travis Wall, who wrote, "Gorgeous! Always with those feet."

"You are dazzling🔥🔥🔥wow!" raved Kelly Ripa, with Kate Hudson adding, "Yep yep yep! Pilates baby!"

