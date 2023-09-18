SPONSORED: Farmland Foods unveils new seasonal fall treats

Farmland Foods joins Minnesota and Company to discuss their new seasonal Fall foods, from Maple Bacon Kettle Corn to Mom-Approved Mini Cans.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Farmland Foods.

Fall is here - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, shared some delicious feel-good foods for fall, like a fun Maple Bacon Kettle Corn recipe featuring Farmland Premium Maple Thick Cut Bacon (found at Walmart and Hyvee). Lucky for viewers, you can visit Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour stop in Eyota, Minnesota on September 23 and try the recipe for yourself! For the third consecutive year, Farmland is an official sponsor of the concert series that gives back by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families near the tour stops. To learn more about Farmland visit www.FarmlandFoods.com and make plans to check out of the Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop in Eyota!

Next up, McIntyre highlighted a refreshing Dietitian/Mom-approved beverage made without any added sugars, sweeteners or flavors. GoodPop’s new Mini Cans are made with just real fruit juice and sparkling water, and are available in three flavors - Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lemon Lime - Mini Cans come in smaller-sized, 7.5 ounce cans making them a perfect lunchbox staple for kids of all ages. With only 6g of total sugar or less per can, GoodPop's Mini Cans provide kids with a healthier alternative to other sugar-laden juice boxes, sodas, and flavored waters. Stock up with the variety-flavor 18-pack at Costco for $14.99!

Lastly, McIntyre shared family-friendly fall snacks! Jessica’s Natural Foods Maple Vanilla Granola is all handmade in small batches with the highest quality ingredients such as organic GF-certified oats, ground flax, organic coconut and organic honey. And how about a way to enjoy Sweet Potatoes any day of fall? Jackson’s Sweet Potato Kettle Chips are the perfect way to do just that and allergy-friendly too!