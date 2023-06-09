Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie

Many at the funeral told KARE 11 that Quie always found a way to make people feel valued.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday morning, hundreds gathered at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis to celebrate the life of former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie.

Many told KARE 11 that Quie always found a way to make people feel valued.

"I felt very comfortable speaking and expressing my voice," said Theartrice Williams, a former colleague.

Those who had the opportunity to work with Quie when he was a congressman knew he valued them because he cared about what they cared about, even when it didn't directly impact him.

"[After] The 1968 street violence on Plymouth Avenue in North Minneapolis, he came in, and many people were surprised that he came because he was not the representative for that district. But he did show interest in what was happening," said Williams.

From Congress to the Governor's seat, Quie made others feel inspired.

"I followed his career ever since he went into Congress, even when I was in college," said retired State Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson.

He inspired others enough that they looked up to him.

"I mean, he is absolutely the best role model for what a good human being is," said Anderson.

Those close to him pointed out that he's a man of faith.

"He role-modeled what it is to be a Christian and live a Christian life, but he did not preach about others and force it on them," said Anderson.

As Quie's family gathered in the pews, they remembered how he made others and them feel special.

"We feel so blessed that he had 100 years," said his son Joel Quie. "He outlived so many others, so we are feeling so grateful for that. He's looking down on us and seeing so many of his friends and family here coming together."

They're coming together to return the kindness and love he gave out to so many for so many years.

And to wish him a happy birthday at his new home up above.

Quie passed away on Aug. 18 at 99, just one month shy of his 100th birthday.

