Here's what to expect this holiday shopping season

Experts are predicting shoppers will spend more money, and also more time in physical stores this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Retailers are looking forward to a green Christmas this year-- spending green that is.

A recent survey from professional services company Deloitte shows 73% of Americans expect to spend more this holiday season.

The average American is expected to spend $1,436 this holiday season on gifts, food and decorations, up from $1,387 last year.

Bruce Nustad with the Minnesota Retailers Association is expecting a big bump in in-store shopping this year.

"Shopping, especially here in Minnesota, is really, in part experiential. It's really the experience people are looking for,” Nustad said.

But he's not expecting to see big crowds on Black Friday.

He says the shopping will be more spread out this year

Brian McDonald with the Small Business Administration’s Minnesota district says this holiday shopping season could help a lot of small business owners bounce back after all the shutdowns last year.



On Tuesday, the SBA is partnering with the Better Business Bureau and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to host a special webinar for small business owners to help them prepare for the holiday shopping season.

"We've just seen tons of creativity and resiliency,” McDonald said.

McDonald says nationally Small Business Saturday brought in more than $19.8 billion last year and he expects consumers will spend even more at small businesses this year.

“We're expecting this year to be probably the biggest ever,” McDonald said.

And with high COVID numbers here in Minnesota, retail experts say retailers are offering a lot of flexibility.

"Curbside is still a good option this year. E-commerce still a great option. So, do what's comfortable to you,” Nustad said.

But supply chain issues will continue to be a problem this year.