Grow with KARE: Spring Flower Show blooms at the Arboretum

The Spring Flower Show runs from Feb. 4 through the 27.

CHASKA, Minn. — Get respite from the cold and snow and soak up the spectrum of colors found in blooming bulbs, annuals, and tropical plants at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Flower Show.

This year's show provides inspiration for spring and summer outdoor living spaces, featuring 17 vignettes designed around outdoor seating.

There's also amazing art, like hand-blown glass chandeliers.

