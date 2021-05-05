11 easy ideas to spruce up your outdoor space

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are so many great ideas floating around on the internet for how to spruce up your outdoor space.
We searched through tons of them and picked 11 quick, cheap and easy ideas.
First up, how about some new house numbers! I love this idea of painting them on terra cotta flower pots.
Or if you’re a little more handy, this hanging planter option is modern and very cool. Plus, you can also buy these off Etsy.
These cinder block planters add a very industrial vibe.
Adding a string of café lights is so simple and does wonders for some nighttime ambiance.
These fairy lights hung amongst your trees are a magical touch.
A bit of color always does some good. How about a great new outdoor rug to define your seating space.
A store-bought stencil and some paint can give the same outdoor rug effect without having to worry about it getting wet.
Got a fence to spruce up? How about making it a marble fence to sparkle in the sunlight?
How about a drawing attention to wall or retaining wall with moss graffiti?
Or for a less permanent wall or fence feature, hang a succulent frame.
Last up, a great idea from Carol on our Grow with Kare Facebook page. Upcycle some old chairs to use as supports for your peonies or other tall flowers that tend to flop.