Stearns County deputies issuing vouchers to fix car lights free of charge

The program allows deputies and motorists to have a positive experience and work together toward a solution.
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is the latest agency to take part in a program called "Lights on!"

The program "allows deputies to stop vehicles for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals and issue a fix-it voucher to have the light fixed free of charge," according to the sheriff's office.

The voucher can be redeemed at the five participating dealerships in Stearns County:

  • Albany Chrysler Dodge
  • McKays Dodge (Waite Park)
  • Kia of St. Cloud
  • Schwieters Chevrolet (Cold Spring)
  • Paynesville Chevrolet (Paynesville)

The program was funded through MicroGrants, which aims to promote financial stability in the community.

Deputies will use their judgment to determine if the person receives the voucher or not.

Seventy-five other law enforcement agencies across Minnesota are participating in the Lights On! program. 

Click here to find the full list.

