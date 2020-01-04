Stearns County deputies issuing vouchers to fix car lights free of charge

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is the latest agency to take part in a program called "Lights on!"
The program "allows deputies to stop vehicles for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals and issue a fix-it voucher to have the light fixed free of charge," according to the sheriff's office.
The voucher can be redeemed at the five participating dealerships in Stearns County:
- Albany Chrysler Dodge
- McKays Dodge (Waite Park)
- Kia of St. Cloud
- Schwieters Chevrolet (Cold Spring)
- Paynesville Chevrolet (Paynesville)
The program was funded through MicroGrants, which aims to promote financial stability in the community.
The program allows deputies and motorists to have a positive experience and work together toward a solution.
Deputies will use their judgment to determine if the person receives the voucher or not.
Seventy-five other law enforcement agencies across Minnesota are participating in the Lights On! program.
Click here to find the full list.
