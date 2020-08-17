Donate school supplies to students in need

Find a list of donation drives happening where you can donate or request supplies

MINNEAPOLIS — No matter where students will be taking classes this fall, there is still a need to provide basic school supplies to help all students succeed in school.

Here are some of the organizations and drives that are taking place:

Tues, Aug 18 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (67 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, west side of building)

Donate pencils, glue sticks, rulers, scissors, pens, crayons, markers, and more. Find a full list of information and items here.



Every Tuesday through Sept 1

Multiple Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union locations

Donate your unused or unwanted tech equipment to Minnesota Computers for Schools to help students with distance learning. A list of drives and additional information can be found here.

Wed, Aug 19 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Green Central Park Elementary School (3416 4th Ave South, Minneapolis, parking lot)

Donate pencils, glue sticks, rulers, scissors, pens, crayons, markers, and more. Find a full list of information and items here.



Now through Fri, Aug 21

Amherst Wilder Foundation (451 Lexington Parkway North, St.Paul, by appointment only)

Participate in the Tools for School Success backpack drive by donating a filled back pack or money to support the students that the foundation supports.



Wed, Aug 26 from 12 - 8 p.m.

First Covenant Church (1280 Arcade Street, St. Paul)

Pre-register to receive free school supplies, activity kits, food, and more. Find more information here.

Have a drive you would like added? Email community@kare11.com.