Participate in Tech Drive Tuesday to support local students

Donate your unused computer equipment every Tuesday from July 28 – Sept 1

MINNESOTA, USA — Each week, different Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union branches across the state will be hosting a drive to support Minnesota Computers for Schools. Unused or unwanted equipment can be dropped off at the locations below. They will have the data removed and be repaired and refurbished for local students in need.

Minnesota Computers for Schools provides technology to students, and works to provide them with access to the equipment they need to succeed in school.

They accept the following: servers, computer towers, desktops, laptops, CRT or LCD monitors, printers, networking equipment, projectors, copiers, scanners, fax machines, DVD/VCR players, telephones, telephone switching machines and stereos.

Computer equipment can be dropped off on the following dates at these participating Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union branches:

Tuesday, July 28 from 12 – 5 p.m. Roseville (2750 Snelling Avenue North) St. Cloud (2835 W St Germain, Suite #100) Alexandria (418 3rd Avenue East, Suite 108)

Tuesday, August 4 from 12 – 5 p.m. Duluth (1820 Maple Grove Rd) Lafayette (175 West Lafayette Frontage Road, St. Paul) Grand Rapids (2120 SE 2nd Ave)

Tuesday, August 4 from 12 – 5 p.m. Rochester (3482 55th St NW) Winona (120 E Second St) Coon Rapids (13025 Riverdale Drive NW, Suite 100)

Saturday, August 15 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University (2520 University Avenue SE, Minneapolis)

Tuesday, August 18 from 12 – 5 p.m. Fergus Falls (410 W. Lincoln Avenue) Moorhead (403 8th Street S, Suite B) Lakeville (17555 Kenwood Trail West)

Tuesday, August 25 from 12 – 5 p.m. Bemidji (2800 Hannah Avenue NW) Brainerd (15524 Edgewood Drive) Eagan (1642 Diffley Road)

September 1 from 12 – 5 p.m. Cambridge (1990 2nd Ave SE) Faribault (900 N.W. 4th Street) Mankato (1600 Madison Avenue, Suite 101A)



If you can't make the event but would like to donate, visit our Tech Drive Tuesday Give 11 page here.

Tech Drive Tuesday is sponsored by Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.