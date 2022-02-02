St. Jude Children's Hospital Celebrates 60th anniversary on Feb. 4

Minneapolis native and Supercross champion Ryan Dungey shows support for the fight against childhood cancer by announcing the first major gift from the Ryan Dungey Foundation will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for $60,000 in honor of the hospital’s 60th anniversary on Feb. 4.

Recently launched in 2021, The Dungey Foundation focuses on efforts supporting the fight against childhood cancer and helping children live healthy and active lifestyles. Dungey is a longtime St. Jude ambassador for the motocross industry and leads several fundraising and awareness initiatives with the racing community to help further cancer research.

Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem. Support from organizations like the Ryan Dungey Foundation support the current six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan. This plan pledges to triple its global investment, impacting more than 400,000 children around the world who fight cancer each year.

“I’m grateful to the generous supporters of the Ryan Dungey Foundation. Major gifts like this will impact the lives of St. Jude families today and generations to come because St. Jude won’t stop accelerating research and treatment until no child dies of cancer,” said Dungey. “We plan to continue rallying the community and motocross industry because St. Jude kids are the true champions who no doubt will change our lives in ways we never thought possible if they are given the chance to survive and thrive.”

Dungey also named All Kids Bike a beneficiary of his foundation, citing the sense of freedom and endless opportunities that changed his life as an athlete. By introducing elementary-age youth all over the country to biking, Dungey hopes to cultivate the next generation’s ability to discover their own passions.