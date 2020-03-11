2 arrested following shooting that left two injured in Brooklyn Park

Officers found two victims that had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting that left two people injured in Brooklyn Park Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place on the 6300 block of Boon Avenue North.

Officers learned that an occupant of a passing vehicle shot multiple times towards a group of people who were standing in a parking lot near a parked car, police said.

One of the people who was struck returned fire at the passing vehicle, which fled, police said.