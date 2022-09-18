Early Sunday morning Minneapolis shooting leaves 28-year-old man dead

Minneapolis police say a verbal fight outside an unlicensed after-hours party escalated into a shooting that left a 28-year-old man shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning at Hennepin Healthcare after Minneapolis police say he was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds by officers responding to a reported shooting.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a reported shooting at 1618 Harmon Place. Once there, officers found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds and tried life-saving measures until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance.

Police say the man later died at the hospital. His identity and cause and nature of his death will be later released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Based on the initial details gathered, Minneapolis police say a verbal fight happened outside an unlicensed after-hours party at the business and the fight escalated to a shooting, injuring the man.

Minneapolis police say this is the department's 64th homicide investigation and added that no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has any information regarding the shooting is urged by police to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or anonymously online.

