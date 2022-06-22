Armed standoff stretches on in St. Michael

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says an armed man with active warrants for his arrest is holed up inside a residence and has fired on law enforcement.

ST MICHAEL, Minn. — A neighborhood in St. Michael remains blocked off Wednesday morning as officers and deputies try to resolve a standoff with an armed man who has warrants out for his arrest.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to a home on the 500 block of Central Ave. W. just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 with a gun complaint. The caller told dispatchers that a man and a woman were arguing, and the man was carrying a rifle.

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, who has active warrants out for his arrest for domestic assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies have been on the scene for about 20 hours trying to convince Gardas to surrender, and sheriff's officials say he has fired several rounds at law enforcement. The neighborhood surrounding the home has been barricaded due to the volatile nature of the situation, and nearby residents have been asked to evacuate.

Residents and passersby are also being asked to stay away from the neighborhood, and traffic on several roads has been rerouted, including a busy stretch from County Road 35 to County 19.

