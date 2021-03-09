Brothers sentenced in 2019 love triangle murder

Both 34-year-old Preston Sharlow and 28-year-old Skylar Labarge were convicted in the beating death of William Albrecht of Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editors note: The video above first aired on Nov. 25, 2019.

Two Bloomington brothers have received long prison sentences for their roles in the beating death of a man authorities say was part of a love triangle.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Preston Sharlow was sentenced to nearly 32 years behind bars after being convicted of second-degree murder, while his brother, 28-year-old Skylar Labarge, received more than 16 years for aiding and abetting murder. A judge ruled both were involved in the fatal beating of 29-year-old William Albrecht, whose battered body was found dumped in a remote area of Woodbury in November of 2019.

Investigators say Sharlow and the victim were involved with the same woman, and the brothers hatched a plan to lure Albrecht to a home in Bloomington. They allegedly used the woman's phone, and pretended to be her.

Once Albrecht arrived, police say, the brothers brutally beat him over a period of time, eventually killing him. They allegedly then took his body to a wooded area of Woodbury and dumped it.

The woman involved with both Sharlow and Albrecht was originally arrested as an accomplice, but was released when detectives determined she had nothing to do with the plot.

A search warrant served at the home turned up multiple blood samples and evidence that strong chemicals had been used in an attempt to clean up.