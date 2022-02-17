Charges filed in Best Buy Black Friday theft operation

Blaine police say eight adults and two juveniles have been arrested in the mass theft, when a group of 14 entered the store and took $5,600 worth of merchandise.

BLAINE, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Nov. 27, 2021.

Nearly three months after a large-scale organized theft at a Best Buy store in Blaine, police say 10 people have been arrested and charged in the incident.

On Nov. 26, 2021 investigators say 14 men, women and juveniles entered the Best Buy on Northtown Drive NE, grabbed multiple electronic items and ran from the store without paying. Store officials valued the stolen items at $5,600.

Blaine detectives working the case soon learned that the same group may also be involved in similar Black Friday thefts at stores around the metro, including Best Buys in Maplewood and Burnsville, and a Dick's Sporting Goods in Richfield.

Investigators from those communities pooled their resources and worked for two months analyzing social media accounts in an attempt to identify those involved in the thefts. A tipster shared one posted by an alleged LLC called "Run Outs by Ralai," that offered "the best boosting service in Minnesota." The person behind the post offered everything from clothing and shoes to home supplies, and claimed "no store is too big or to (spelling) small."

Additional tips, hours of surveillance and social media searches eventually led to the arrest of eight adults and two juveniles who are now charged in Anoka County with felony theft in the Blaine incident. The suspects are from parts of the Twin Cities, and as far away as Albany and Winona.

Four individuals charged in Anoka County were also arrested in Ramsey County in late January in connection with the group theft targeting the Maplewood Best Buy.

Blaine police Captain Mark Boerboom says he anticipates additional charges could be filed against the suspects in other jurisdictions, including Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey Counties.

Group thefts carried out by criminal organizations have been on the uptick not only in Minnesota, but also nationwide.

