Former middle school paraprofessional pleads guilty to sextortion scheme targeting minors

Glen Robert Anderson, of Coon Rapids, will be sentenced October 25, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — A former middle school paraprofessional pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a sextortion scheme that targeted minors through social media and online gaming, according to officials.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, of Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort. Anderson will be sentenced Oct. 25, 2022.

Anderson worked as a middle school paraprofessional in special education, and according to court documents, he groomed minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him in return for gifts. Officials say Anderson used multiple internet apps and social media accounts to share files and communicate with minors. Anderson also owned an online gaming forum, according to court documents, where users were required to submit applications that included the age of the users.

