Dangerous hot rodding happening more frequently in cities across the country

Drivers blocked the Hennepin Ave. bridge Sunday night while doing burnouts and donuts

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin Avenue bridge to downtown Minneapolis was blocked for a while Sunday night as several vehicles did donuts and burnouts.

After a car show and school supply event on Nicollet Island, the cars stopped on the bridge, participants calling it a "protest."

It’s not the first time this summer unsafe driving in the city has concerned people. Burnouts and drag racing preceding the shooting of 12 people in Uptown in June.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police said, "The illegal actions of these drag racers on our city's streets creates undue safety risks to our public."

The exhibition driving has been a growing issue around the country this summer, from Glendale, AZ to Atlanta and St. Louis.

In St. Louis, a 17-year-old was killed when a street racer ran a red light downtown and smashed into a pickup. In response, the city put barricades on the road to stop cars from driving downtown.

In Glendale -- police have made dozens of arrests.

Sunday night in Minneapolis, no one was ticketed or arrested, but police say they gained a "great deal of intelligence" that could lead to charges later.

Former Minnesota Gopher and Vikings football player Tyrone Carter livestreamed more than an hour, starting at the Nicollet Island event then criticizing Minneapolis police who opened up fire hydrants.