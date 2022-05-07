Family of 3 children found dead in Vadnais Lake speaks out

Community members and family will gather at Vadnais Lake on Saturday, July 9 to hold a candlelight vigil and to present flowers for the three children and parents.

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members.

Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, age 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, age 3.

Lee says his son, 28-year-old Yee Lee was their father.

He says the details around his son’s death are still unclear and all he knows is that his son was shot in the head.

"We do not know if he committed suicide or he was murdered," said Lee.

But when he arrived at the Maplewood home where his son’s body was found, he says he wasn’t alone. His wife, 23-year-old Molly Cheng was also there.

“When the police arrived inside the house, the wife is holding the husband, blood is everywhere around her so the police separate her and the kids into an ambulance.”

When asked if things looked suspicious at the scene, Lee replied, "I will just say exactly what the police told us, that it was suicide.”

Lee says the children were released by police to the family, but he wanted them to stay with police.

"In our mind because we trust the professionals. We thought their might be 24-hour supervision for her because of what happened, but then they released the kids to her and then it was a short period of time, just about 2 to 3 hours, and then the next tragedy happened where she drowned the kids," said Lee.

Maplewood Police say after following protocols, and speaking with social workers on scene, they saw fit for the children to be with their mother.

"This whole thing could’ve been prevented if there was someone to look after the mother and the children," said Lee.

Maplewood Police say they're investigating Yee Lee's death as a suicide and the death of Molly and her three kid's as a triple murder-suicide.

The Hmong 18 Council, along with families, elders, and community, will gather at Vadnais Lake on Saturday, July 9 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. for a candlelight vigil and present flowers for the three children and parents.

