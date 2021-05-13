Federal charges filed against Waite Park man in St. Cloud bank standoff, hostage situation

Federal prosecutors charged Ray Reco McNeary, 35, of Waite Park, with one count of bank robbery.

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of taking five hostages in an attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank in St. Cloud on May 6.

Federal prosecutors charged Ray Reco McNeary, 35, of Waite Park, with one count of bank robbery. Last week, McNeary was charged with seven felony counts, including 1st-degree aggravated robbery, 2nd-degree assault, and five counts of kidnapping by Stearns County prosecutors.

Officials say McNeary faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, if convicted, according to officials with the United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a news release.

McNeary is accused of taking five hostages in the attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank at 33rd Avenue South and 2nd Street in St. Cloud on May 6. All five hostages were released safely that night and Reco was taken into custody.