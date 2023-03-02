Minnesota lawmakers urge Hyundai and Kia to recall vehicles after major spike in vehicle thefts

Officials say there were nearly 3,300 Kia and Hyundai thefts in the Twin Cities, including 265 that were involved in crashes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Attorney General Keith Ellison are urging the North American CEOs of Hyundai and Kia to recall certain models after a major spike in reported vehicle thefts across the metro.

Frey, Carter and Ellison collaborated on a letter claiming that certain models are lacking standard anti-theft technology, which led to an 893% increase in thefts in Minneapolis and a 611% uptick in St. Paul over the past year.

"This is an entirely preventable crime that starts with ensuring all Kia and Hyundai vehicles missing engine immobilizers are equipped with the industry-standard anti-theft technology," the letter reads in part.

Records indicate there were nearly 3,300 Kia and Hyundai thefts across the Twin Cities in 2022, including 265 that were involved in crashes. The letter also goes on to say these thefts were also connected to a plethora of violent crimes, including five homicides, 13 shootings and 36 robberies.

"This crime is preventable and has a clear solution," said Frey in a statement. "The type of car you have should not make you an automatic target of heinous violence and random crimes. There is an onus on these car companies to do the bare minimum here, which is including the industry-standard anti-theft software. Thank you to Mayor Carter and Attorney General Ellison for their collaboration on this – we all want to keep residents throughout the Twin Cities safe.”

Both Kia and Hyundai recently rolled out system updates to improve their security, but the political leaders say it's not enough.

"The recently announced software upgrades Kia and Hyundai owners can access is a step in the right direction, however, there needs to be a more robust and timely improvement plan for all vehicles," the letter reads. "We urge you to immediately recall all Kia and Hyundai vehicles that require the necessary industry-standard anti-theft technology and to equip all new vehicles with the same safety updates."

A growing number of thefts nationally indicate Kia and Hyundai vehicles are particularly vulnerable to theft due to their lack of anti-theft technology and push-to-start key systems. Video challenges on several social media platforms have contributed to the problem, showing the ease of hacking and stealing these cars.

