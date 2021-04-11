Lakeville Police need help identifying Walmart parking lot assault suspect

Police say the suspect pictured followed a 65-year-old man into the Walmart parking lot on Oct. 27 after accusing the man of cutting him off on the freeway.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police need your help identifying a man they say is responsible for a violent assault of a 65-year-old man in a Walmart parking lot. The victim was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Police say the victim told them it started as a road rage incident, and say the suspect accused the victim of cutting him off on I-35 near County Road 70.

"The individual that felt he was cut off ended up following the other vehicle into the Walmart parking lot and he ended up approaching the driver of the other vehicle," said Investigative Lieutenant Bill Gerl. "The other driver didn’t know what was going on at that point."

Police say the suspect is a white male in his late 40s to 50s, approximately 6’1" to 6’3" tall, with short, sandy hair peppered with grey. They say he was wearing a green jacket with writing on the left chest, and he was seen driving a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee.

HELP US IDENTIFY THIS SUSPECT! Lakeville Police are seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a road rage... Posted by City of Lakeville, Minnesota - Police Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

"[The security footage] is a little grainy, but I’ve seen worse. As I look at it, if I knew that person, I could identify him off that picture," said Gerl.

Police also urge drivers to not engage if they are on the other end of road rage.

"If the other person is following you to your destination, always call 911. If your safety is in jeopardy, call 911," said Gerl. "Nobody should be following you after one of these incidents."