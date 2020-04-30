Man charged in November Maplewood hit-and-run

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man with severe injuries. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since returned home but is paralyzed due to the injuries.

“This was a terrible crime with life altering consequences for the victim,” said Chief Scott Nadeau, Maplewood Police. “I commend and appreciate the tremendous efforts of our investigators, who never gave up in their pursuit of justice for our victim. I also appreciate the assistance and support of the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Lab in this case.”