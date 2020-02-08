Man dies at hospital after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of 19th Street East in Minneapolis Saturday evening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says one man is dead following a shooting on the 1500 block of 19th Street East in Minneapolis Saturday evening.

When police arrived they located the gunshot victim lying on the ground.

The man was later taken by ambulance to Hennepin Health Care in "grave condition," according to MPD.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

This remains an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.