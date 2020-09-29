Minneapolis man charged in fatal shooting of acquaintance

Travis Leonard, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of Dylan Lattery, 23, of Owattona.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man was charged Monday in fatally shooting an acquaintance, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Travis Leonard, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of Dylan Lattery, 23, of Owatonna.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Sept. 24 just before 11 p.m. on the 1100 block of Irving Avenue North.

Leonard called police saying he shot someone who broke into his house, officials said.

Officers found Lattery face down near the back door, wearing a black hoodie, mask, gloves and holding a hatchet, police said.

Officers were unable to resuscitate him.

Police found a sheath covering for the hatchet outside of Leonard's bedroom upstairs, and Leonard told them that when Lattery broke in, he stood in the bedroom doorway, fought, ended up downstairs, asked his wife to bring him the gun and then shot Leonard, the complaint reads.

Leonard's wife gave a statement but it had major differences, and when confronted with the discrepancies, Leonard admitted knowing Lattery and that he sold drugs to him, prosecutors said.

Leonard and his wife told police the victim asked for them to kill him after the first gunshot struck him, the complaint states.