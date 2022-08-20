Woman dies at Minneapolis hospital 10 days after being shot

Minneapolis police said a woman in her mid-20s died at HCMC after she was shot following an argument with another woman.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman in her mid-20s died at the hospital after being shot downtown ten days earlier.

In information provided to the media, Minneapolis police said that on Aug. 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 9th Street South and Nicollet Mall. Police found a woman in her mid-20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was treated by police at the scene, and taken in an ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. Officers think that the woman was in an argument with another woman that escalated into gunfire.

Investigators began to investigate, and were able to identify the woman suspected in the shooting. That 23-year-old woman turned herself in to police, and is currently in custody.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, police said the injured woman died at the hospital.

Additional information about the woman, including her name and the cause of her death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in the coming days.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The GO number for this case is 22-185165.

All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

MORE NEWS: ATF teams join Twin Cities firearms crackdown

Watch more local news: