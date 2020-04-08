Minnesota receives $1.5 million in funds to assist victims of human trafficking

The grants will provide 6 to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for all forms of human trafficking victims.

MINNEAPOLIS — The state of Minnesota received nearly $1.5 million to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to victims of human trafficking.

In a press release from U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald's office, the funds are being provided by the Department of Justice's Office of Just Programs (OJP) and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC).

“Safe and stable housing is an integral step in the healing process and the path towards independence and a future free from exploitation,” said MacDonald in the release. “These grants awarded today will provide much needed funding for housing and related expenses for victims of all forms of human trafficking throughout Minnesota.”

The grants – which were awarded to The Link, Face to Face Health and Counseling Service Inc., and to Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota – will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for all forms of human trafficking victims. Funds will also assist victims in finding permanent housing, secure employment, and occupational training and counseling.