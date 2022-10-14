Montana man charged in stolen semi chase and crash on I-94 west of St. Cloud

On Thursday, officers got a report of a stolen semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back. It was taken from a Fridley parking lot.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Prosecutors say a Montana man stole a semi-truck in Fridley on Thursday and led police on a highway chase before crashing into a ditch.

Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, of Garryowen, Montana, is charged with felony theft, fleeing police and drunk driving.

Authorities say they received a report shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday of a stolen white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift on the back of the trailer.

It was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley "and the owner was following it," according to a news release from Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Eventually, law enforcement officers attempted to stop the stolen semi on I-94 near Avon after several attempts to pull Birdinground over, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities say Birdinground was able to avoid several stop sticks on the highway.

Officers "observed the semi swerving back and forth almost from shoulder to shoulder in the two lanes of westbound traffic to avoid officers' continued attempts to put down spike strips to stop" him, according to the complaint.

Eventually, the driver's side front tire blew apart, Birdinground lost control of the semi and he crashed in to a ditch near the New Munich exit in the Township of Oak.

While placing Birdinground under arrest, officers smelled the strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.

Officers searched the semi and located an empty bottle of Southern Comfort on the passenger's side floorboard.

Birdinground is being held at the Stearns County Jail.