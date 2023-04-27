x
Crime

One dead after north Minneapolis shooting

Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found inside a running vehicle on the 2300 block of 4th Street North at around 11:15 p.m.
Credit: KARE

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found inside a running vehicle on the 2300 block of 4th Street North at around 11:15 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact Minneapolis police or Crimestoppers MN. Any person who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a monetary reward.

