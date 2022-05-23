Police investigating burglary, damage at St. Paul mosque

Officials at the Dawah Mosque tell police someone cut a fence early Saturday, broke in and stole power tools, surveillance equipment and other items.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police confirm they are investigating a burglary and associated damage done at the Dawah Mosque in St. Paul early Saturday.

Mosque officials say a white male was caught on surveillance video breaking into the mosque, located at 605 Fairview Ave. N, stealing an estimated $20,000 worth of construction tools. Doors and other fixtures were also damaged in the burglary.

Police say the burglary took place between 2:45 and 3:15 a.m. Investigators worked the crime scene and recovered evidence indicating the suspect attempted and failed to cut the lock on the property’s gate before successfully gaining entry through a fence on the southwest corner of the property.

At this point no arrests have been made, and mosque leaders say there is no indication that the crime involves bias against the Muslim community. They are asking anyone who knows about the burglary or the person responsible to call police.

CAIR Minnesota will hold a press conference at noon Monday to share more about the crime and how neighbors can help solve it.

