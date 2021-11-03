Man shot, killed by Wisconsin police after allegedly stabbing woman during home intrusion

The woman who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital with what officers described as "serious stab wounds."

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Authorities are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man who had allegedly stabbed a woman inside a residence Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wisc.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Eau Claire Police were called to a home just before 2:45 p.m. on a report of a man breaking into a home. Police said in a press release that they received information that the intruder may have been armed with a knife, and screaming could be heard on the call. Police say a woman had been stabbed inside the home.

Officials say that officers entered the home, and when they encountered the intruder, one officer shot and hit the intruder, according to the police press release. Authorities say the man died at the scene. It's unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the officer shooting. Police say the man who was killed was a 30-year-old resident of Eau Claire.

The woman who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a regional medical center with what officers described as "serious stab wounds." No updates have been provided on her condition.

Eau Claire police say one of the officers responding to the call has been with the department for 24 years, and the other 19 years. Per the department's policy, both officers are currently on administrative assignment.