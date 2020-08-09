Rash of catalytic converter thefts reported in Eagan

Police recorded five incidents in both April and May, seven in June, and then spiked to 20 in July. September is on pace to be the biggest month yet.

EAGAN, Minn. — Police in Eagan are warning residents to keep an eye on their vehicles after seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts over the past few months.

The catalytic converter is a part of the exhaust system that contains platinum and other precious metals. Thieves who become good at removing them can crawl underneath a vehicle and be off in a matter of minutes. They then either sell the converter to scrap yards, or remove the precious metals themselves and sell them to a dealer.

Police note that while catalytic converter thefts are going on in communities across the metro, they are especially high in Eagan. They recorded five incidents in both April and May, seven in June, and then spiked to 20 in July. Eagan Police say there have already been 12 reported in September, putting the month on pace to have the most stolen catalytic converters ever.

Hondas and the Toyota Prius are the vehicles most often targeted. Replacement of the converter can run in the neighborhood of $1,000, and is often not covered by insurance.

In an effort to combat the increase in thefts, Eagan's investigations unit is deploying bait cars around the city that trigger an alert when someone tries to steal its catalytic converter. When a theft is attempted hidden cameras will record the suspect’s image, and officers will be immediately dispatched to the area.

Eagan residents are being asked to report suspicious activity that would indicate a catalytic converter theft, including:

A person working under a vehicle in a parking lot

A person with an electric saw or grinder appearing to work on a vehicle

Cutting or grinding noises while the person is under a car

Working on vehicles in parking lots such as grocery stores, apartment buildings, or other public areas