Suspected serial rapist charged in 3 new cases

Jory Wiebrand now faces new charges in three separate cases spanning a five-year period.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Ham Lake man already charged in two sexual assaults, was charged in three new cases, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Tuesday.

Jory Wiebrand, 34, was charged April 20 in connection with two home invasions in which women were assaulted.

Wiebrand now faces new charges in three separate cases spanning a five-year period. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in an alleged incident on March 23, 2015. Wiebrand is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary for a case on August 4, 2018, and he's charged with harassment and invasion of privacy for a case on January 3, 2020.

According to the criminal complaints, Minneapolis police got a report of a rape in the 1300 block of 7th Street SE in Minneapolis on March 23, 2015.

Prosecutors say when officers arrived, the victim told police she was raped by a man, identified as Wiebrand, while she removed snow from her car.

The victim said she got away, had to climb over a fence and went to a nearby home where residents were able to help her.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she received medical treatment.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 4, 2018, Minneapolis police officers responded to a rape and robbery report in the 800 block of 6th Street SE in Minneapolis. Police say the victim said she was returning from a party with friends around 2:30 a.m. when she went on her back patio to have a cigarette. The victim said a man attacked her from behind and forced her into her house where she was sexually assaulted, according to the complaint.

In both cases, police say Wiebrand sprayed the victims with pepper spray during the attacks.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 3, 2020, Minneapolis police got a report of a person prowling and looking into windows at townhomes in the 900 block of 7th Street SE in Minneapolis. A few weeks later, a University of Minnesota student and a parent contacted the University of Minneapolis police stating they had surveillance footage of the prowling suspect.

Prosecutors say the video clearly shows "the prowler's face, Wiebrand, peering into homes with a flashlight."