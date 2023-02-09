Testimony ends in Firkus trial; closing arguments to begin Friday morning

Nick Firkus is charged with murdering his wife Heidi in Saint Paul in 2010 in an alleged staged break-in and struggle.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The prosecution and defense both rested their cases in Ramsey County District Court on Thursday in the trial of Nick Firkus, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of his wife Heidi in 2010.

Prosecutors presented evidence and called witnesses over the course of 10 days of testimony to try to prove Firkus staged a burglary, shot Heidi in the back and himself in the leg, and tried to pin the blame on an intruder no one else saw.

Firkus' defense attorneys insist the break-in did happen, but that Saint Paul Police zeroed in on the husband instead of pursuing a would-be burglar.

The trial has taken place in Ramsey County Chief Judge Leonardo Castro's courtroom with about 75 spectators filling the seats and oftentimes additional spectators standing in the back, audibly reacting to several questions from attorneys and answers from witnesses.

Closing arguments will begin at 8:45 on Friday morning.

The prosecution rested its case late Thursday morning after the testimony of Saint Paul Police Sgt. Nichole Sipes, who picked up the cold case and gave it a second look in 2021, finally leading to criminal charges against Firkus, who long had been Saint Paul Police's only suspect.

The state's theory is that Firkus killed his wife out of shame and fear. Their house was foreclosed and they were set to be evicted one day after the incident, and prosecutors say Firkus never informed his wife.

They also presented witnesses who testified that the Firkuses would do anything to stay in the marriage because they considered it a "holy sacrament."

High-profile defense attorney Joe Friedberg called a close friend of Heidi and Nick's, Hilary Autry, as his first witness.

Autry testified that while driving together, Heidi pointed out an apartment near the neighborhood of Dale and Grand to her and said that's where she and Nick were interested in moving.

The defense implied with the witness that Heidi was aware she and Nick would be packing up and moving out of their house on Minnehaha Avenue.

In cross-examination, prosecutor Rachel Kraker pointed out Autry was holding hands with Nick Firkus' mother in the hallway prior to her testimony.

And by introducing emails Autry and their group of friends sent in the weeks leading up to Heidi's death, Kraker pointed out that two of Autry's friends -- but not Heidi -- were planning to move on the weekend Heidi was killed. Not only did Heidi not say she was moving, but she offered to help one of those friends with their move.

Kraker is a seasoned senior assistant county attorney in Hennepin County who is assisting Elizabeth Lamin in Ramsey County with the case.

The final witness in the trial was Brandon O'Connor, who was staying in the house next door to the Firkuses the morning of the shooting.

O'Connor told police that day that he heard two shots then a male voice say something to the effect of "you shot me" or "you shot her."

"And you've got no dog in this fight?" Friedberg asked.

"No," O'Connor responded.

O'Connor's memories have faded over time and he gave slightly differing versions of what he heard to police, reporters, and defense attorney investigators over the years.

In cross-examination, Lamin highlighted O'Connor's testimony that after hearing the shots, he looked out the window but saw no one running from the Firkus' home.

Concerning what he heard the voice yell, O'Connor testified it matched what Nick Firkus can be heard yelling in the 911 call.

