Two arrested after shooting at Golden Valley officers

Police believe the two 30-year-olds, who are awaiting charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, were possibly involved in a string of burglaries.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Golden Valley police took two people into custody Wednesday night after they fired multiple shots at officers and tried running away.

According to Golden Valley Police, on Feb. 16 officers responded to the 3000 block of Major Ave N. around 9:30 p.m. after getting reports that a "suspicious vehicle" was in the area.

When officers located the car, it drove off but crashed into a snowbank.

According to police, two people were inside the vehicle at the time: a 30-year-old from Brooklyn Park and a 30-year-old from Minnetonka. After the car crashed, one person tried to run away and fired at least five shots at an officer. The officer wasn't hit or hurt, but the suspect struck their squad car.

Golden Valley police said officers didn't return fire and with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, police were able to arrest both people.

Police said through their investigation, they determined that the two suspects were possibly involved in several residential burglaries in multiple towns before the incident in Golden Valley.

Charges for the two 30-year-olds are currently pending with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

