What we know about the man arrested in the Buffalo clinic shooting

The Buffalo police chief and Wright Co. Sheriff said the man was known to law enforcement.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities said the man arrested following a shooting at a Buffalo, Minnesota clinic was known to law enforcement.

One person died in the shooting at the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic on Tuesday. Four others were hospitalized.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer identified the man arrested as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67.

Ulrich had not yet been charged as of Tuesday afternoon, but the Wright County Attorney said he expected a criminal complaint would be filed by Thursday morning.

The KARE 11 Investigates team discovered court records that show Ulrich pleaded guilty in May 2019 to violation of a harassment restraining order connected to the clinic. That order mandated that Ulrich should have no contact with a doctor working at the Buffalo clinic, and that Ulrich was not allowed to enter the clinic or Buffalo Hospital unless transported by emergency personnel for emergency treatment.

However, the case was dismissed in April 2020 after the defendant was found "mentally incompetent to proceed."