Woman found dead following welfare check at Crow Wing County residence

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says a woman — whose identity has not been disclosed — was found dead following a welfare check around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say deputies responded to a residence along Smith Road in First Assessment, Crow Wing County, where they uncovered the woman's body.

Authorities say a man present at the address has been taken into custody, and currently resides within the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting formal charges.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.

