x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman found dead following welfare check at Crow Wing County residence

Authorities say a man present at the residence was taken into custody, pending formal charges. The woman's identity is unknown at this time.
Credit: MARIO MONTERO ARROYO - stock.adobe.com
Stock Image

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says a woman — whose identity has not been disclosed — was found dead following a welfare check around 8 p.m. Thursday. 

Authorities say deputies responded to a residence along Smith Road in First Assessment, Crow Wing County, where they uncovered the woman's body.

Authorities say a man present at the address has been taken into custody, and currently resides within the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting formal charges.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.  

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Man sentenced to 27 years for 2015 Minneapolis murder of artist