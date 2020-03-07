Business owners host a short parade in Delano to keep the city's 163-year tradition alive

"It's a sacred event to us and to have us lose that streak, since 1857, I just couldn't bare it."

DELANO, Minn. — We're about to have a very different kind of 4th of July in this country, but a few businessmen in Delano found a creative way to still hold the city's iconic holiday parade.

The Delano parade is a tradition that is older than the city itself.

Despite world wars, heat waves and historic floods, locals say the parade has been held every year, uninterrupted for 163 years.

But last month the parade committee had to make the difficult decision to cancel the parade this year due to COVID-19.

"I thought well, instead of ending that wonderful streak we have, why not adapt," Keller says.



So, Keller and a few other local business owners got to work.

Within a few short days they planned out a small parade that would keep the tradition going.

“It’s going to be a drastic difference,” Keller says. “Instead of maybe 150 or more units, with marching bands and floats, it’s going to be more like five or six.”

The parade will be held on Saturday morning and will mostly feature local business owners in their own company cars.

Keller says the local color guard will also be involved, along with a few squad cars from the local police department and sheriff’s office.

The first phase of the parade will be a quick one or two minute drive through downtown Delano.

Phase 2 of the parade will include a short drive through various neighborhoods so residents can watch the parade from the safety of their own front yard.



"It will be sort of a rolling style parade," Keller explains.