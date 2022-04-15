Minneapolis North High seniors surprised with $10,000 post-secondary scholarships

Pillsbury United's plan for a North High Scholarship Fund came earlier this year, in an attempt to mitigate the unique hardships the students have recently faced.

MINNEAPOLIS — Seniors graduating from Minneapolis North High School this spring were surprised Friday with a scholarship of up to $10,000 each to put toward their next step in education, thanks to donated funds allocated through Pillsbury United Communities.

According to the organization, roughly 100 students are on track to receive the $1 million in donated funds, which will be sent directly to each student's post-secondary institution or career training of their choice. Pillsbury United says that students who haven't quite determined their next move will have up to one year to decide and collect their scholarship.

For students who do need more guidance about the future, Pillsbury United says its college and career counselors — hired from the community in an effort to match kids with adults who may have more similar life experiences — will be available during summer hours.

“This is a moment for sowing hope into those who have been profoundly affected by the events and losses of the past few years and ongoing entrenched inequities. We believe direct investments in young people are powerful. This fund will meaningfully support students in actualizing the futures of their wildest dreams. We are following transformative models across the country and aim to have a generational impact on prosperity,” said Pillsbury United CEO & President, Adair Mosley.

Organization officials say Pillsbury United conjured up the plan for a North High Scholarship Fund earlier this year, attempting to mitigate the unique hardships the students have faced through their high school years.

The organization said challenges stemming from the COVID pandemic, George Floyd's murder, the district's teacher strike and community violence have disproportionately affected North High students.

Pillsbury United says the scholarships were made possible with donations from The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation Fund at the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Cargill Foundation, General Mills, McKnight Foundation, Minneapolis Foundation, Minnesota Twins, Target, and the U.S. Bank Foundation.

Anyone interested in donating toward the fund for future classes can click here.

