District, union struggling to reach deal on protections for Minneapolis ESPs

Union leaders are calling for contract language to protect ESPs from being laid off or excessed when schools are forced to make cuts.

MINNEAPOLIS — The teachers strike is in its third week, Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers are still without a deal Thursday morning. On Wednesday, March 23, both parties confirmed with KARE 11 that one of the hang-ups is over seniority protections for education support professionals, or ESPs.

Wednesday morning, MFT chapter president Greta Callahan and ESP chapter president Shaun Laden expressed frustration over the way negotiations apparently ended the night before. They said district representatives walked away from talks at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving them uncertain as to whether negotiations would resume the next day.

However, Minneapolis Public Schools responded to inquiry Wednesday saying, "MPS remains committed to meet anytime, any day, for as long as we need to meet, when MFT is working within the financial parameters set forth by our last, best and final offers."

Meanwhile, ESPs are left waiting to find out if a new contract would mean new protections from getting laid off or excessed. ESPs handle a variety of jobs, from working one-on-one with students with special needs, language barriers and/or behavioral issues to helping teachers with large class sizes maintain control. Saturday, MPS sent the ESP chapter its "last best final" offer. While it included wage increases, Laden said protections are lacking. He explained that many ESPs are people of color and are new to their jobs. When layoffs occur, they're often the first to go because they lack seniority.

"When you don't have seniority protections, you have to apply for your same job in another site," Laden said. "These educators of color, our ESPs who don't have seniority rights, who don't have placement rights, they deserve to have those things. About half of our unit does, and of course our entire teacher group does as well, so if we're serious about settling a contract that's equity focused we really need to see the district move and provide these protections for educators of color."

Laden also expressed concern over communication with the district, claiming it hasn't interacted with the ESP chapter since Saturday.

"We would like to have conversations that are gonna settle this strike," he said.

The district confirmed MPS and ESPs are negotiating about seniority rights but did not provide more detail.

For the teacher chapter, MPS said it gave its "last best final" offer Tuesday, which they said addressed all MFT demands and MPS priorities. Union leaders say a major hang-up is over the teacher pay scale.

