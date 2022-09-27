First frost 'to-do' list

We still have a couple of warm days left, but the first frost is always a reminder for several things.

MINNEAPOLIS — The first frost of the season doesn't necessarily mean that the remaining days of the year are all going to be cold. However, it's a good time for a refresh on several things that need to be done both inside and outside of your home before true winter weather sets in.

Starting with the outside, if you have a garden, you might want to cover some things up.

"There are still a lot of warm days left that the plants can continue growing and ripening and all that, we do want to cover the warm season vegetables," KARE 11 Meteorologist Laura Betker said. "So I'm talking peppers, tomatoes, the beans that I'm going to cover. Cucumbers and any of those really summer heat-loving things that still have fruit yet to ripen – you're going to want to save through the overnight."

It's not just veggies that need protection either.

"Things like petunias, impatiens, geraniums, those are going to get damaged by the frost," Betker explained. "If you kind of put together, a fall planter already with kale and rudbeckia, and ornamental peppers, again those are going to be fine hanging out outside."

All it takes is an old sheet, Betker said. As long as the cover is made of something light that will not squash the plants underneath, it will be handy in helping the delicate plants survive the frost.

Inside the home, the furnace takes center stage.

"We always recommend an annual tune-up, inspection and tune-up, and also on the part of the homeowner is making sure that filter is always clean," Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy said.

Corson said energy prices are expected to be high this year. He recommended just keeping in mind that the energy budget is going to be higher and also recommended an energy audit.

"People who live in older homes, they may want to take advantage of the energy audit that's available from the home energy squad," he said.

Corson also said setting up a payment plan if necessary, is something that should be done now.

"In Minnesota, we have something called the cold weather rule, that means that between Oct. 1 and April 30, if a residential customer sets up and follows a payment plan with their utility their heating will not be disconnected during the winter months," Corson said.

He also reminded residents to check weather seals on windows and doors, as they are the biggest culprits when it comes to heat loss in the home.

Watch more local news: