Duluth PD hit hard by COVID-19, turns to emergency schedule

Officers will work 5 days on, followed by 10 days off as a built-in quarantine period.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police are phasing in an emergency schedule as COVID-19 spreads through the department.

A police spokesperson says as of Tuesday afternoon 48 Duluth Police employees were impacted by the virus with 17 currently positive, 27 in quarantine and four getting tested.

The department expects 32 of those employees to return to work Monday.

To cope with the impact of the virus, by November 19 the following policies will be in place:

Employees who can work remotely have been directed to do so.

Investigative staff will be on three rotating shifts and will serve as back-up for patrol.

Patrol will work five days on with a built-in quarantine period of ten days off.

"The DPD will continue to do our due diligence to stop the spread of COVID-19 while we serve the City of Duluth," reads a post on the department's Facebook page. "We ask for your help in keeping yourself and everyone safe by adhering to State of Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick."