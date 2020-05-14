Executive order to allow in-school, distance learning for summer

In-person learning will have to be in compliance with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order that allows schools to offer summer learning through a hybrid model of distance learning and/or in-school learning.

“The safety and well-being of all Minnesotans is always our top priority,” said Governor Walz. “By slowly turning the dial for school settings this summer, we can better serve Minnesota’s students and families, and provide more opportunities for the in-person learning and social interactions that are critical for learning.”

Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said in a statement that she believes the move will enable them to address the needs of students in undeserved community settings. “We also know that there are many students who are not being served well by distance learning, despite our most creative efforts. That is why we are excited to be able to offer some in-person learning opportunities for Minnesota students this summer.”

