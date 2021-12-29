Itasca County Sheriff's Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

Deputy Jayme Williams was in the ICU for nearly two weeks battling the virus. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn — The Itasca County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of their own to COVID-19, Deputy Jayme Williams.

The announcement came via Twitter by the New Ulm Police Department on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe is set up to support Williams' family with funeral costs and medical bills, and has raised nearly $14,000 as of Wednesday morning. The page explains that Williams battled COVID in the ICU for nearly two weeks.

"Jayme continued to become more ill, developing Covid Pneumonia, he was on a C-Pap/Bi-Pap machine for oxygen and a cocktail of different medications, including Covid meds, Steroids, Blood Thinners, Blood Pressure meds, ect," the GoFundMe post said.

After searching for an ICU bed, his family found one available in Virginia, Minnesota.

His family wrote that he was recovering, but had deep lacerations in his liver and internal bleeding. Deputy Williams, also known as Rooster, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 41.

It's not known if Deputy Williams was vaccinated against the virus.

Deputy Williams is survived by his wife, Dusty, three kids named Walker, Conner and Cheyenne, and his dog, Lucy.

A funeral for Williams is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Marcell Family Center in Marcell, Minnesota.