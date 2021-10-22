Live updates: MDH reports 2,150 new COVID cases, 22 deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 22

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,150 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with more than 20 people dying from the virus.

The cumulative case total in the state is now at 770,246 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also reported 22 deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing total deaths to 8,537 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 4,725 of those deaths (55%) have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The fatalities reported Friday include four people between the ages of 35 and 54 in St. Louis, Ramsey, and Itasca Counties.

According to MDH's latest available data, 915 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state with 692 in non-ICU beds and 223 in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations continue to trend downward slightly, after peaking above 1,000 one week ago.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 40,442.

MDH reported 6,770,883 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,449,658 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,282,820 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (71.0%).

The state vaccine dashboard says of the total doses that have been administered in Minnesota, nearly 60% are Pfizer, nearly 36% Moderna and just 4.3% are Johnson & Johnson.

9 a.m.

State health officials say Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans over the past month.

The director of the Center for American Indian and Minority Health at the University of Minnesota, Mary Owen, says there are large pockets of unvaccinated people in the 18 to 49 age range in Minnesota’s tribal communities and across the country.

Owen attributes that in part to vaccine access. She says that’s especially concerning because Native Americans have high rates of health disparities and challenges that put them at higher risk for serious illness, such as diabetes.

The state has instituted mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics in an attempt to reach challenged populations that struggle with access issued.

Thursday, Oct. 21

12:30 p.m.

Continuing his administration's practice of staging pop-up COVID vaccination clinics at big events, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that music fans (and interested Minnesotans) will be able to get immunized free before the big Rolling Stones concert at U.S. Bank Stadium October 24.

The clinic will be set up on the plaza outside the stadium right next to the light rail station, and will offer vaccines between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Both first and second doses, and booster shots will be given to those who are eligible. The site will administer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson variety.

Those looking for a booster shot will need to provide physical proof of vaccination status. Here are your options:

an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status

Both walk-ups and appointments are accepted. If you would rather set a time for your shot, log on to a special page set up for the Rolling Stones pop-up clinic.

“Whether you need a booster or your first shot, the Rolling Stones clinic has you covered,” said Walz in a released statement. “The single greatest tool we have in this fight is the vaccine. If you love the Stones and protecting your fellow Minnesotans, then get your shot at the Rolling Stones vaccine clinic.”

11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,361 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 26 people dying from the virus.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 768,112 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also reported 26 deaths from the virus on Thursday, bringing the cumulative death total to 8,515 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 4,718 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The fatalities reported Thursday include a teenager between the ages of 15 and 19 in Hennepin County.

MDH released this statement about the death:

"We are saddened to say that a COVID-19 death in a teenager has been reported to us. To protect the family's privacy, we will not be disclosing further information on the death. So far in this pandemic, a total of four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in people age 19 and under in Minnesota. This is a sad reminder that while young people generally have less severe COVID cases, there can be tragic exceptions. We've had 129,000 COVID cases younger than 18 since the start of the pandemic. That includes 1,071 cases hospitalized, 234 in ICU, and now four deaths. Nationally, about 25% of COVID-19 pediatric deaths have occurred in healthy children, and common underlying conditions like asthma and obesity can put kids at an even greater risk of severe illness."

According to MDH's latest data available, 928 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 680 in non-ICU beds and 248 in the ICU. Total hospitalizations continue to trend downward slightly, after peaking above 1,000 late last week.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 40,362.

MDH reported 6,755,002 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,447,401 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (74.3%). Of that number 3,280,444 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.9%).